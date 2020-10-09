GAPS (GAP) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GAPS has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $101,705.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002581 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

