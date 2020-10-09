Gexan 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. In the last week, Gexan has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $6,641.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,047.89 or 0.99865178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00606164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.01010939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00110351 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

