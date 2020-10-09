Glaukos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,354% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

Shares of GKOS traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 38.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after acquiring an additional 667,947 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 624,749 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 618.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 560,456 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $19,210,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,860,000 after acquiring an additional 357,811 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

