GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $334,440.64 and $4,090.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.01519108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156677 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

