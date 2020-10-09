Happycoin Trading Down 42.8% This Week (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

