HashCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,378.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. HashCoin has a market cap of $308,289.57 and approximately $3,378.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.47 or 0.04948756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

