Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 31.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.73. 224,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.