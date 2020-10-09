Homeros Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00007068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $256.16 million and $17.94 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.01518691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00156023 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,119,191 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

