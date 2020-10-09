HTMLCOIN Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and HitBTC. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $17,331.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,033.20 or 0.99892972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00605666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.01014318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00110530 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, C-Patex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

