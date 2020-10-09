Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Insider Acquires A$200,000.00 in Stock

Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) insider Badri Gosavi acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.04.

Icollege Company Profile

iCollege Limited provides vocational education and training solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers training to develop skills and knowledge required to gain employment or advance careers in various industry sectors, including construction, nursing, disability, hospitality, business, English language, and health and fitness.

