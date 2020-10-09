Insider Buying: Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) insider Bryce Crocker acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$1,550,000.00 ($1,107,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.18.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, tin, and gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Nico Young nickel-cobalt project located in New South Wales, Australia. Jervois Mining Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.