Insider Buying: Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) insider Julian Challingsworth purchased 2,000,000 shares of Tesserent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$440,000.00 ($314,285.71).

Julian Challingsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Julian Challingsworth bought 2,000,000 shares of Tesserent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tesserent Limited provides Internet security-as-a-service in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IT Security Managed Services and Software Licensing. It offers firewall, authentication, anti-virus, antimalware/spyware, intrusion detection, security event management, and other services to education providers, corporate enterprises, and government customers.

