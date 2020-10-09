Insider Selling: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells 881 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Kellie Leitch sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$16,747.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at C$99,555.37.

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 185,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,190. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on D.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.