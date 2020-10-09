IOST (IOST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $42.33 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $86.22 million and approximately $42.33 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, WazirX, BitMax and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04961354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00057003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,131,476,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,202,935,676 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, Livecoin, Binance, ABCC, Hotbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, BitMax, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coineal, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Ethfinex, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, GOPAX, BigONE, IDEX, Vebitcoin, IDAX, Bitkub, Upbit, Zebpay, DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, WazirX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

