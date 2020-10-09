iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 6.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,714. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10.

