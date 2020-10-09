iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,694,000 after buying an additional 3,352,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,191,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,181,000 after buying an additional 1,245,208 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 705,402 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

