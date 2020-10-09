JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $66.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 658,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 123,207,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,005,000 after acquiring an additional 599,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 120.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,279,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,315,300,000 after buying an additional 23,104,318 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,612,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 38,933,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,182,000 after buying an additional 2,813,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

