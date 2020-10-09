Kava.io Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.18 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Kava.io has a market cap of $70.18 million and $11.18 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00018969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005388 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

