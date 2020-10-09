L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $71,281,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 263.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after buying an additional 415,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $175.01. 28,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.64.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

