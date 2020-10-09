Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.