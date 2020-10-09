LHT (LHT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a market cap of $992,277.39 and approximately $105.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 340.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001967 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000396 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002608 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000136 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

