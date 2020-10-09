LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Hits $2.89 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $219,370.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.85 or 0.04958417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,591,165 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.