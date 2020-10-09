Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $385.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,286. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

