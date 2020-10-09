M. Kraus & Co Acquires 6,561 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.92. 818,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,873,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.