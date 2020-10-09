M. Kraus & Co Has $3.32 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

