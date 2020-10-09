M. Kraus & Co Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $32.27. 52,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,696. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

