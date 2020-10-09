M. Kraus & Co Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 3.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

