M. Kraus & Co Raises Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 2.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,386,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 304,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $15,821,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 211,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.82. 83,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,215. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

