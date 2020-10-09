MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.49

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 39983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,708,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 54.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 57.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

