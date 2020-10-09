Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0031

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $6,450.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

