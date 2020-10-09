Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $44.75. 498,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,569,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $43.72.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.