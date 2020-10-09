Matryx Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75,472.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Matryx has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $618,277.36 and approximately $75,472.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Matryx

MTX is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai.

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

