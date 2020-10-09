Max Property Group (MPG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $808.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $459,703.32 and $808.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

