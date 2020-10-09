Medifast (NYSE:MED) PT Raised to $230.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Medifast stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.06. 2,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,117. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Medifast by 1,362.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

