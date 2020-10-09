Melon (MLN) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Melon token can now be purchased for $24.57 or 0.00222496 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04961354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00057003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

