Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/19/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2020 – Meridian Bioscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/22/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 8,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,479. The stock has a market cap of $796.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

