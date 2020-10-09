Metaverse ETP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $192,691.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $192,691.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.14 or 0.03288003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047525 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,081,977 coins and its circulating supply is 79,081,873 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

