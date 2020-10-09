MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $3.66 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $39.00 million and $606,989.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00033158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00605666 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.04515540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000650 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,650,062 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.