Monolith (TKN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,790.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $15,790.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003023 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04961354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00057003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

