Neutrino Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00701169 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00892440 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 163.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000188 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003360 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

