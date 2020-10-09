NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $20.65 million and $157,516.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.47 or 0.04948756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.