NULS Market Capitalization Reaches $26.28 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $26.28 million and $9.85 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.01517433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00156123 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,213,524 coins and its circulating supply is 99,136,625 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

