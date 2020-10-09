NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Truist

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by Truist from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.55 on Friday, hitting $140.38. The stock had a trading volume of 193,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,724. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,003.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

