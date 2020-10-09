Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $29.13 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. In the last week, Orbs has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $29.13 million and approximately $829,179.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.01517433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00156123 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,230,233,612 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

