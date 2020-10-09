ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $50,558.79 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $50,558.79 and $65.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00431731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002866 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.