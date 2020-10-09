PDL BioPharma (PDLI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/6/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/29/2020 – PDL BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Protein Design Labs Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, acute cardiac conditions and cancer. PDL markets several biopharmaceutical products in the United States through its hospital sales force and wholly-owned subsidiary, ESP Pharma, Inc. As a leader in the development of humanized antibodies, PDL has licensed its patents to numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, some of which are now paying royalties on net sales of licensed products. “

8/28/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2020 – PDL BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

PDL BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,958. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $274.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. This is a boost from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

In other PDL BioPharma news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $13,818,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,226,141 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

