Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $16,040.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001815 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,062.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.02137425 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00499630 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009048 BTC.

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,537,303 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

