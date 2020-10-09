PIXEL (PXL) Price Up 15.5% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a total market cap of $471,537.48 and $1.27 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,044.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.24 or 0.02139054 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00482303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

