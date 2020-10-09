Pmeer (PMEER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.01519108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156677 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

