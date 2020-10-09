Portland General Electric (POR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) recently:

9/22/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

9/21/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/16/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,829. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 246,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 43.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 86,102 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

